Our View: Cheers and Jeers on historic homes, Heyburn wastewater, masks, no masks and more

Jeer

Another jeer to people not wearing masks or other face coverings to protect people around them. We’ve seen in the past week increasing evidence that people are infected with coronavirus who have no idea and no symptoms. But they’re still passing on the virus to others who may be more vulnerable. We’ve seen nasty comments about the vulnerable too. People with diabetes, asthma, those who have gone through chemotherapy and have myriad other reasons for a compromised immune system need to go grocery shopping, too, and deserve to be as safe as possible in these scary times while doing do. Wear a mask or don’t go out.