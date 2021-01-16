Our View: Cheers and Jeers: More local innovation, and lawmakers vote against one of their own

Cheer
As we reported this week, a new project could take the Magic Valley’s food innovation capabilities to the next level.
A team representing economic development groups, colleges and the dairy industry has commissioned a feasibility study to see if the Magic Valley would be a good place for a food innovation center and business incubator.
We hope they find the answer is “yes.”
The center would give entrepreneurs a space to test their ideas including a commercial kitchen and office space along with marketing and scientific guidance.
With the likes of Glanbia, Chobani and Idaho Milk Products already researching and developing new products here, it makes sense to encourage even more innovation from flavor development to packaging design.
Individuals and small businesses with ideas indirectly linked to food — a logistics solution, or a new way to use drone technology for instance — could use the innovation center, too. The building could be a sort of Swiss Army knife for food innovation.
A business incubator component would provide money to turn those ideas from mere concepts to marketable products.
Sounds like a win-win to us.
Jeer
For a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people around the world have taken their meetings online. Friends hold game nights, businesses make deals, therapists meet with clients, reporters at this paper conduct interviews, all using video calling programs like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Is it perfect? No. But overall, it’s worked. School boards, city councils and state legislatures across America have held public and private meetings all year amid coronavirus. It’s not convenient, and it’s far from ideal. But we do it because we care about our friends, family, coworkers and clients.
But Friday, Republicans in the Idaho House of Representatives said no to allowing their fellow members to participate remotely because of increased risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from coronavirus.
Rep. Muffy Davis, a Democrat from Ketchum, requested she and other eligible members be able to participate remotely — from within the Boise city limits, visible on a screen during votes. The request to change the rules would have been temporary, ending with this year’s legislative session.
Davis is a paraplegic because of a skiing accident three decades ago, and she says she has compromised lung function because of her injuries. Davis also said she is at increased risk of getting COVID-19 because she’s in a wheelchair, and moisture emitted by people speaking to her without masks tends to drop downward.
The House voted 49-11 with 10 absent to reject the request. All 11 Democrats voted in favor of the motion, while all Republicans opposed it.
Republican Rep. Brent Crane of Nampa, after the vote, said remote participation is not an appropriate way for lawmakers to represent constituents because they wouldn’t be as involved in the lawmaking process and because of potential technical problems.
Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, of Oakley, released a statement following the vote saying: “The safety of all members of the House of Representatives, staff, and the public in the Statehouse continues to be my top priority. House Leadership has looked at all viable options and has worked to meet safety protocols within our existing rules and continues to look for ways to improve. I will continue to work in good faith toward an even safer and more productive environment for all members.”
Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington state are holding their legislative session almost entirely remotely.
The disregard for life and lack of compassion displayed in Friday’s vote is alarming and disappointing.