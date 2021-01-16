Our View: Cheers and Jeers: More local innovation, and lawmakers vote against one of their own

Sounds like a win-win to us.

Jeer

For a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people around the world have taken their meetings online. Friends hold game nights, businesses make deals, therapists meet with clients, reporters at this paper conduct interviews, all using video calling programs like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Is it perfect? No. But overall, it’s worked. School boards, city councils and state legislatures across America have held public and private meetings all year amid coronavirus. It’s not convenient, and it’s far from ideal. But we do it because we care about our friends, family, coworkers and clients.

But Friday, Republicans in the Idaho House of Representatives said no to allowing their fellow members to participate remotely because of increased risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from coronavirus.

Rep. Muffy Davis, a Democrat from Ketchum, requested she and other eligible members be able to participate remotely — from within the Boise city limits, visible on a screen during votes. The request to change the rules would have been temporary, ending with this year’s legislative session.