Cheer
Cheers to the Wellness Tree Community Clinic. The Twin Falls nonprofit plans to offer free dental care for veterans regardless of income starting Feb. 1. Wellness Tree provides free medical and dental care to those in need. It serves adults ages 18 and older who don’t have health insurance, and whose income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. But when executive director Janel Anderson heard that many veterans have a difficult time getting dental care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs if they don’t have a service-related dental disability, she decided to take action. “I thought that was unacceptable,” Anderson said. We hope veterans in the Magic Valley will take advantage of this new service.
Jeer
Jeers to CenturyLink for leaving customers without internet access and without explanation for hours on end. The nationwide outage wasn’t just an inconvenience for those wanting to update social media, it affected businesses, too. It also caused the temporary shutdown of phone services at the Idaho Department of Correction and the Idaho Department of Education. Cheers to the company’s IT and customer service staff who had to deal with the fallout, though.
Cheer
Cheers to Mini-Cassia’s only domestic violence shelter as it regains its footing after a turbulent year. Crossroads Harbor has hired a new permanent full-time executive director and paired with South Central Community Action Partnership. Those are steps in the right direction for this vital service. Domestic violence isn’t a pleasant topic, and it can be hard for nonprofits who serve survivors to stay afloat. We commend Crossroads Harbor for working through tough times and wish its new director Robin Bronson the best of luck in 2019.
