Cheer
Cheers to Julie Underwood who recently launched the A-Team, the Magic Valley chapter of A21, an international nonprofit that helps to fight human trafficking. So often we see problems in the world or our own community and shake our heads. Underwood decided to take action. Twin Falls was one of three pilot sites across the country chosen to host a training session by the Federal Department of Health and Human Services. Police say our location on the Interstate 84-U.S. 93 junction means they see a fair amount of women and girls in local hotels who have been forced into sex work. “When you hear about human trafficking, initially what I thought was foreign countries or exotic places around the world, but not here in Idaho,” Underwood said in a recent Times-News story. We applaud Underwood and the rest of the A-Team for taking their new knowledge and doing something about it.
Jeer
There’s no doubt that working in juvenile corrections is an incredibly tough job. But it appears staff at the Idaho Juvenile Corrections Center in Nampa made a series of bad decisions that led to several teenagers taking control of a room at the center, then handled the ensuing standoff poorly. According to the Idaho Statesman’s reporting, a riot began when a gang-related drawing was taken from several boys. Then, six boys ages 16 to 18 barricaded themselves in a room for more than 12 hours. They fashioned weapons out of desk legs and rulers. At no point did staff call the police for assistance. Before the standoff was over, the center superintendent sprayed a fire extinguisher through a window, causing a fire alarm to go off and creating a mist that security officers couldn’t see through. One was injured by a sharpened ruler thrown through the haze by one of the boys. We think one security team member got it right when they reported concern over the “lack of overall leadership skillfulness displayed during the event.”
Cheer
Every Wednesday in October, the Times-News is featuring stories about local cancer patients and the medical staff who care for them. We’d like to give hearty cheers to everyone who’s dealing with breast cancer. Whether you’re waiting on biopsy results, have been recently diagnosed, are celebrating remission or are fighting your hardest fight, we salute you, your families and the medical professionals who care for you.
