Cheer
Over the past year, Twin Falls County has been filling up the second floor of County West with nonprofits who pay deeply discounted leases. Safe House, Interlink Volunteer Caregivers and the Twin Falls Veterans Council all lease spaces in the former hospital. Now, three more groups are looking to join them. Gifts of Love, Court Appointed Special Advocates and Magic Valley Youth and Adult Services were all approved Friday by the Twin Falls County Commission.
The roughly 30,000 square-foot floor will be about two-thirds full once the latest leases are approved, Commissioner Terry Kramer said.
We think this is a perfect use for the space and fits with the county’s mission of supporting programs that help the elderly and veterans.
Jeer
In the long, dark, cold nights of winter, twinkling lights bring a little joy and warmth to our homes and parks. But earlier this month, some humbug destroyed several strings of lights in Twin Falls City Park. The people who put the lights up each year work hard on the display that lights the park up each year. Police say about $3,000 in damage was done. Jeers to people who took it upon themselves to start their holiday season off on a destructive note. Police ask anyone with information to call 208-735-4357.
Cheer
One way to warm up on a cold day is ice skating, and now Twin Falls and Rupert residents have a new way to try it out. Both cities recently added synthetic ice rinks. While they’re not real ice and they’re not as big as some, it’s another fun activity for kids and adults alike, especially those who can’t make it to a frozen-over pond. We applaud the cities for thinking new ways for locals to recreate.
