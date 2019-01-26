Cheer
Cheers to easier access to health care. The South Central Public Health District announced new mobile clinics for WIC (Women, Infants and Children) patients.
The program helps low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and infants and children up to age five who are at nutritional risk.
Clinics are now available in Twin Falls, Shoshone and Ketchum.
Jeer
Do we really have to jeer people for not vaccinating their kids again? It appears so. Idaho doctors received warnings this week to be on the look out for symptoms of measles after an outbreak in western Washington affected 26 people. Measles is highly contagious and can be spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours. Measles can lead to serious complications including pneumonia but the vaccine is up to 97 percent effective and protects recipients for life. Our seemingly weekly reminder: This isn’t about most of you who don’t worry about getting sick. It’s about people with compromised immune systems who can’t get vaccinated and can die from illnesses the rest of us can get through. Don’t read your Facebook “friend’s” so-called “research” on this. Talk to you own doctor about vaccines.
Cheer
Cheers to Twin Falls for finally getting its Olive Garden fix. The company has been advertising on local TV for years, and Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Shawn Barigar said he’s gotten calls every year for the past 14 years from people saying they heard the restaurant was coming to town. Now, their wish is Olive Garden’s command.
“We’re very very happy to be a part of the community,” Twin Falls Olive Garden General Manager Jack Winn said at Monday’s ribbon cutting. By the packed parking lot, we can say for certain Twin Falls is happy to have you, too.
