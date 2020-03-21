Our View: Cheers and Jeers from the social distance

Cheer

A massive cheer to grocery store employees. They’ve been working while many of us are told to stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus. As hoards of people decided to hoard food, toilet paper and cold remedies, they diligently stocked shelves, unloaded trucks and rang up our purchases. Along the way they’ve been unable to practice keeping social distance, have touched dirty debit cards and dealt with plenty of rude customers. Most grocery employees can’t accept tips, but they can accept a gracious comment or two.

Jeer

Jeers to people who are still not taking this seriously. Those saying it’s “just the flu.” Those saying they don’t care if they get sick. Those shaming people for isolating themselves. This isn’t about you. This is about you having few to no symptoms and spreading an illness that could kill someone’s grandparent, child or best friend. It’s about hospitals having to choose who gets a bed and who doesn’t. And it’s about thinking of your neighbor and community instead of just yourself.

Cheer

Another huge cheer to our first responders. This week, two Twin Falls firefighters and an undisclosed number of Magic Valley Paramedics are self-quarantining after they were exposed at a medical emergency Sunday to a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The city said the fire department employees are in good spirits and are not exhibiting any symptoms. It’s a reminder to the rest of us about being vigilant in these unprecedented times. If firefighters, paramedics, police, doctors and nurses must self-quarantine because of exposure, the rest of us will be in trouble.

