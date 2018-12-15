Cheers
Cheers to Magic Valley teachers, especially those with creative classrooms. This week we read about students who were learning in project-based classrooms with a visiting retired NASA astronaut, students who learned in a theater and students who learned from each other as pen pals. We applaud teachers who’ve gone the extra mile to give their students new experiences and help them learn in innovative ways.
Jeers
Jeers to failing to protect children by not vaccinating. Friday, the South Central Public Health District announced the number of cases of whooping cough in Blaine County schools amounts to an outbreak. This is dangerous for children in school, but even more dangerous for infants who are too young to be vaccinated. Whooping cough, or pertussis, can be deadly in babies.
Children should receive the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) vaccine beginning at 2 months, the health district said. By the time they are in school, most children receive five doses of the vaccine.
The health district recommends a single dose of a similar vaccine, called TDaP, for people ages 11 to 64. But even if you’re an adult and you’ve gotten a vaccine, protection from the disease could have declined during your life. So be safe and ask your doctor if you should vaccinate again.
Cheers
Cheers to Magic Valley athletes. Student athletes from south-central Idaho dominated all-region and all-state teams this week. In A1 Division I, ten area players made the first All-Idaho team, released by the Idaho Statesman on Friday and three more were tabbed on the second team. And six Declo players were named to the 2A All-Idaho football team. Just check out our sports headlines for the past week to see the dozens of other student athletes from Kimberly to Gooding and Burley to Jerome who were honored for their performances this year. Congrats to all.
