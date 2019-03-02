Cheer
Cheers to Hollister Elementary School for its music and dance program. Students learn contra dancing once a week, and thanks to a $20,000 grant the school received a few months ago from the nonprofit Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust, about 80 percent of students are taking group music lessons. Soon, they’ll be good enough to play live music for their fellow students as they dance. Research shows that students who receive music instruction have better academic performance. And, you can even join in contra dancing. The next community dance is March 16.
Jeer
Jeer to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for hanging out with anti-government extremists in the people’s house. McGeachin posted, then quickly deleted, a photo on her Facebook page with her standing between Anthony Dephue and James Ward, members of the Political Prisoners Foundation. McGeachin is making a heart symbol with her hands, while Dephie and Ward are making an “OK” gesture, which is widely known to be used as a “three-percenter” symbol, but also as a symbol of “white power.”
The lieutenant governor released a statement saying “I wholeheartedly reject bigotry and discrimination in all of its forms,” and defending her involvement with the men.
“I’m surprised,” Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett told Idaho Reports. “The lieutenant governor should be more judicious with who she meets.” We agree.
Cheer
Cheers to lawmakers who passed a bill that would allow first responders suffering from psychological injuries to get workers compensation. Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy explained that he believes the law is needed. There’s a rise in post-traumatic stress and suicide among first responders like firefighters, paramedics and police officers, he said.
“It happens too far often, and it’s happening more and more to firemen and police officers,” Kenworthy said. “There’s a new awareness for all of us, that we know we need to be more aware and look for different treatment options.”
While some local lawmakers who voted against it said they didn’t believe this change needed to be made into law, we’ll take Kenworthy’s word for it.
