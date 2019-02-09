Cheers
Cheers to Makenzy Whittekiend. The Hagerman High School senior was awarded the Horatio Alger National Scholarship — $25,000 toward her college education.
She’ll graduate as valedictorian this spring with a 3.97 grade point average. She’s a member of FFA and National Honor Society and does community service. Makenzy overcame great hardship while excelling in school, and we applaud her.
“I didn’t let my circumstances define me,” Whittekiend said.
Jeers
Jeers to fewer choices for Twin Falls shoppers. This week we saw Shopko announce it was closing its Magic Valley Mall location and Ketchum Burrito’s last day in downtown Twin Falls. We believe that both downtown and the mall are using innovative strategies to get new businesses in each area, but we’re sad to see any business go. Remember when you’re shopping online that local people work in local businesses.
Cheers
We can’t resist continuing to cheer on Idaho’s very own MVP, Bumble, a sight and hearing impaired dog who was featured on Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl on Sunday. The Australian Shepherd mix is from The Double J Dog Ranch near Coeur d’Alene. The ranch does great work with special-needs dogs, and Bumble was voted by viewers to be the show’s MVP — Most Valuable Pup? We hope her appearance raises awareness in Idaho and across the country that adopting a special needs pet is a great option for those looking to add a furry friend to their home.
