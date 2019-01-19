Cheers
Cheers to Gov. Brad Little for stating what’s obvious to many of us: Climate change is real and we need to do something about it. Some at the Idaho Environmental Forum were shocked at his statement, but Little drew on his own experiences of growing up in Idaho and experiencing less frequent snowy winters.
“Climate is changing, there’s no question about it,” he said. “Sometimes what you do from a regulatory standpoint might be counter to what the right thing to do is, but you’ve got to recognize it. It’s here. We’ve just got to figure out how we’re going to cope with it. And we’ve got to slow it down. Now, reversing it is going to be a big darn job.”
Now we hope the new governor continues to use Idaho common sense to work climate change and its effects on our many important industries.
Jeers
Jeers to a light sentence for a child abuser. We don’t often comment on criminal sentences, but this week a convicted child abuser was sentenced to 45 days in jail and he is allowed to serve his sentence on weekends. Jared Harper, 39, was convicted of misdemeanor injury to a child for beating a 2-year-old boy on the buttocks with a bungee cord so hard the details of the cord could later be seen outlined on child’s skin. A year of weekends in jail seems to be more of an inconvenience than punishment or a deterrent.
Another jeer to the religious leader who told the boy’s mother to try “to wait and work with Jared.” Child abuse is inexhaustible and should be taken seriously by those who have power in our courts and our churches.
Cheers
Cheers to Idaho high school graduates. Idaho cracked the 80 percent graduation rate mark, at 80.6 percent up from 79.7 percent in 2017.
“I am confident the pace will continue to pick up, thanks to hard work by our schools and districts and the intensive help my department now offers to lower-performing schools,” Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
A high school diploma is invaluable in getting a good job and moving on to a successful career. We’re glad to see Idaho students succeeding and hope to see this number continue to improve.
