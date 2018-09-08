Cheer
Another successful year of the Twin Falls County Fair is in the books.
Fair manager John Pitz said about 77,000 people attended the fair between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, with admissions totaling around $400,000.
The Mighty Thomas Carnival also increased its gross income about 5 percent, setting a record for revenues despite no change in its prices, said company president John Hanschen.
Here at the Times-News, coverage of the fair included a magic show, small dog races, taking your date to the fair on a budget and a rite of passage for new reporters in the form of eating a tater pig.
Kudos to everyone involved in the fair for another enjoyable year, and thanks to our readers for following along with our fair coverage.
Jeer
When Idaho state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra released her new proposed school budget request, it looked like Idaho teachers were set for a significant pay raise.
Ybarra proposed adding an extra $28.7 million to fund the fifth year of Idaho’s teacher career ladder, a program intended to raise teacher pay in Idaho. The extra money, Ybarra claimed, would boost the base salary for Idaho’s most experienced teachers from $50,000 to $58,000, and starting teachers’ salaries would increase from $37,000 to $40,000.
If that seems too good to be true, that’s because it is.
After Paul Headlee of the Legislative Budget Office discovered an accounting error in the budget this week, those numbers were revised way down. Pay boosts of that magnitude would cost closer to $128 million, rather than the $28.7 million she initially proposed.
So she still recommends adding an extra $28.7 million – in addition to the existing projected cost of $52.9 million – to fund the fifth year of the teacher ladder. But instead of the aforementioned raises, Idaho’s experienced teachers will receive a pay bump of $2,000 and starting salaries will increase a measly $200.
Instead of the radical but necessary pay raise that was initially proposed, that $28.7 million will instead provide the most experienced teachers with a modest 4 percent pay raise, and new teachers will receive crumbs.
In other words, it’s more of the same.
Cheer
A pilot program at St. Luke’s has been up and running for almost a year, and early returns are encouraging.
Two clinics in the Magic Valley, plus another two in the Treasure Valley, have installed remote patient management systems. Instead of seeing a doctor in person for every update and check-up, people with chronic diseases can upload information onto an iPad, then that information is transferred via Bluetooth into electronic medical records at St. Luke’s. Patients can also communicate with nurses via text message and video calls without leaving their homes. So far, more than 200 people have participated in the program.
These kinds of creative solutions are necessary to bring down health care costs. The number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations at St. Luke’s have both decreased, and patients are spending less time in the hospital once they’re admitted.
The less time patients need to spend inside hospital walls, the better for everyone involved. This is an exciting program for St. Luke’s and one that we hope catches on across the board.
