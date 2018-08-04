Cheer
The Mini-Cassia domestic violence shelter is back up and running with a new executive director.
Esther Rogers, of Rupert, took over as the shelter’s director after the former director was fired and the shelter temporarily closed down in May. The shelter will operate under a new name: Crossroads Harbor.
In a time when, ideally, more people feel empowered to leave their abusers behind, this is a necessity that we’re thrilled has been addressed.
In Twin Falls, the number of domestic violence reports received by the Twin Falls Police Department increased from 265 in 2016 to 304 in 2017, and the department is on pace for 320 reports this year. That’s an increase of more than 20 percent in just two years.
On the surface that’s alarming. But those numbers could mean several different things, including that the city has made improvements that make people more comfortable reporting domestic abuse. If that’s the case, it’s just further proof of the essentialness of resources for domestic violence victims.
Jeer
According to a report by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, Idaho teachers’ salaries have decreased 6.8 percent in the past 20 years when adjusting for inflation. Nationwide, the decrease has been 1.8 percent.
This is utterly unacceptable, and the perfect embodiment of a state legislature that touts its devotion to getting Idaho out of the education cellar but opts for tax cuts and budget cuts at every turn. The state’s career ladder plan was intended to increase teacher pay, but we’re now in year four of the five-year plan, and the pay increases barely qualify as cost-of-living raises.
Nationwide, teachers make an average of $59,924. In Idaho, they make an average of $47,504. A difference between the two is expected, of course. The nationwide average includes cities where the cost of living is astronomical, while Idaho is in the middle of the pack for cost of living. But that still doesn’t make up for a $12,000 a year difference, as shown by Idaho’s ranking of 43rd in the nation in teacher compensation.
If Idaho is serious about improving its educational system, teacher pay is one of the first areas that must be addressed. We cannot offer bottom-of-the-barrel salaries for teachers and expect anything but bottom-of-the-barrel results.
If Idaho won’t pay its teachers a competitive salaries, we’ll continue to lose too many good teachers to neighboring states that will.
Cheer
Idaho is one of the last states in the U.S. – along with fellow western states Washington, Oregon and Wyoming – that is free from invasive quagga and zebra mussels.
For that, we can think a coordinated effort between Gem State agencies like Weed Control and the Department of Agriculture to keep Idaho’s waterways clean.
So far during the 2018 boating season, 66,678 boats in Idaho have been checked, and 43 have carried invasive mussels. Since 2009, more than half a million boats have been checked, with 218 carrying mussels.
It might be a temporary nuisance to have your boat checked for mussels, but Idaho made a point to keep the invasive species out of our water, and so far it’s working.
