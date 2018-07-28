Cheer
The Magic Valley Festival of giving has a new home.
The festival – which raised nearly $210,000 for 26 local nonprofits last year – will now be housed at Fleur De Lis Ranch, formerly known as Arrow E Arena, near the Magic Valley Regional Airport in south Twin Falls. Ranch owners Brad and Linda Lanting, two Magic Valley newcomers, are taking over as the event’s co-organizers.
Nonprofits were taken by surprise when Southern Idaho Landscape Center announced in May it couldn’t offer up its space for the event anymore. The event was not dead yet, but it needed someone to step up the plate.
Brad and Linda Lanting did just that, selflessly offering up their building near the airport and doubling the available size in the process. Kudos to the two new southern Idaho residents, and welcome to the Magic Valley.
Jeer
Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, will secure his position as the next chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, even if it means debasing himself in the process.
In the weeks that followed President Trump’s bizarre summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, legislators from all corners of the political spectrum expressed dismay. Trump blamed U.S. incompetence for poor relations with Russia and sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies on whether Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election. A few days later, he half-heartedly walked back siding with Putin by suggesting he simply mixed up his words.
It was a strange unprecedented belittlement of America on foreign soil. But for Sen. Risch, it was all good.
Risch, appearing on PBS News Hour Wednesday, provided a full defense of President Trump’s foreign relations.
“Everybody speaks differently,” Risch said. “Certainly I wouldn’t say it the same way the president would, and nobody else would say it exactly the same way either.” Later in the interview, he said, “everyone acknowledges the Russians were involved. I think one of the problems they have is when people try to tie that to the president, saying he somehow colluded.”
And therein lies the most troubling part of this. As Risch said, everyone knows it was the Russians – except, apparently, the President. And instead of a Congress that stands up to Trump when it’s necessary, we get lawmakers like Risch bending over backward to avoid lobbing at Trump anything that resembles a criticism.
Hopefully Risch’s blind commitment to President Trump pays off when he becomes chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In appealing to an administration that values loyalty above all else, Risch’s motives are painfully transparent.
Cheer
Twin Falls County is taking steps toward addressing its jail overpopulation, a problem that has quickly become dire for the county.
County commissioners this week selected nine citizens to serve on a committee that will explore solutions to jail and court overcrowding. The committee includes leaders from all walks of the justice system, including police officers, police coordinators and attorneys.
We urged county commissioners last week to act quickly on the overcrowding issue, but it’s also not an issue that can be fixed with a short-term bandage. It will require planning and careful consideration of funds. This is a positive first step toward addressing a problem that will only get worse in the years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I agree with the paper on Risch. The guy is arrogant and fails to stand up for anything decent. He acts so holier than the rest of us and doesn't have the b--lls to look Trump in the face and tell him he is a liar. He represents his own agenda and to heck with the hard working taxpayers of Idaho. I don't remember a time we had such wu-ses in office. Either Congress is so pu--sy whipped by Trump or they are just as stupid as he is and believe his pathetic rhetoric. Where did all the REAL men go?
CeeNee. It's a real relief to see that you are in the minority here in Idaho. Senator Risch won election to Congress in 2008 by a 58% majority. In 2014 he increased that to 66%. As far as Russian meddling, I meddled in your election. I wrote letters supporting President Trump. Not one vote was messed with or changed and the so-called meddling resulted in no change at all in the results. Did you not see that from AAJ Rosenstein? Our government and individuals from the President on down meddle in other countries but by your standards, that's fine. You on the left just will never accept the fact we have a President and his name is Donald Trump. And we will have him for 6+ more years. Morris L. Greenwell
The use of committees is just a way to make it appear that what those in power want is also what is wanted by the community at large and by taxpayers. It is pulling wool over eyes of taxpayers, that's all it is. Works every time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.