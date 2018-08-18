Cheer
Burley resident Terry Lamb is starting a gym in his hometown with his girlfriend, Lashelle Bailey. The cost for patrons? Whatever they can afford.
We first covered Lamb in a Dec. 24 Big Story package on people in the Magic Valley who overcame major obstacles, and he’s a remarkable person by all accounts.
Almost 12 years ago, when he was fresh out of high school, Lamb’s car was broadsided by a pickup truck traveling 70 mph. He was lucky to survive the crash, but its lingering effects also took a heavy toll. He suffered migraines, rheumatoid arthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder, and the social challenges of having undergone 11 facial surgeries and four full facial reconstructions. He dealt with the physical and emotional pain by drinking alcohol.
But more than two years ago, he found his purpose: Getting in shape. And not just by cutting a few pounds, getting sober and eating better. He competed in Spartan Races and traveled the country to hone his athleticism, earning the nickname “The Tatted Ninja” along the way.
Now he wants to train the next generation of ninjas. The gym, which is slated to open in November, will be open to kids and adults alike. In true ninja form, it will include trampolines, obstacle courses and balance beams.
Another round of kudos are in order for Lamb’s journey back to a healthy life, and the gym that he and Bailey plan to open sounds like a major benefit for Mini-Cassia. Cheers all around.
Jeer
Construction on Eastland road is going to take longer than expected — and it’s going to cost more too.
Twin Falls contracted with Kloepfer Inc. to reconstruct the roadway, which included recycling the existing materials into a road base. But when the base was completed on the northbound lands, engineering tests showed the base was not up to par.
While the project is still slated to come in under budget, it will cost an estimated $150,000 to fix the road base. The project is now expected to be completed on Oct. 1, pushed back from the initial August completion date.
While it seems the city simply got burned by a contractor here, it’s never a great look for a city to re-do a major portion of construction. It’s good that the project should still be finished under budget, but that won’t ease driver and taxpayer frustration this fall.
Cheer
Construction at Lighthouse Christian School is not quite finished yet. But it’s close enough that students are overwhelmed by the changes, in a good way.
The project has been a long time coming. The school began raising funds in 2012 (as a private school, it cannot pursue school ballot measures for construction projects), and Phase I of construction was completed in 2014. Phase II wrapped up in summer 2017, and Phase III finished just in time for the first day of school last week.
In all, the project cost about $2 million, and provided students with new science labs, a new fine arts center, upgraded technology, a new front entrance and vestibule, and a new gymnasium, among other projects.
As enrollment at Twin Falls’ public schools continues to boom, private schools like Lighthouse and Xavier Charter School provide parents with several schooling options. And with renovations nearing completion at Lighthouse, the school is better prepared to accommodate future growth in Twin Falls.
