Cheer
The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team is off to another blistering start.
Fresh off a runner-up finish at least year’s NJCAA tournament, the Golden Eagles have started this season 12-1 and have climbed to No. 3 in this week’s national rankings.
But this isn’t just another year of dominance by the perennial powerhouse program. The Golden Eagles are led by first-year head coach Jim Cartisser after his wife and former head coach Heidi Cartisser died tragically at 44 last December.
In Heidi’s honor, CSI named its court “Heidi Cartisser Court” for the duration of volleyball season. And as shown by the Golden Eagles’ early-season dominance, Jim and the CSI players have not missed a beat in maintaining the excellence Heidi demanded from her program.
Congratulations to CSI on its success to start the season and kudos to the athletic department for the gesture of remembrance for Heidi.
Jeer
Bumpin’ Bernie’s, virtually the only true late-night establishment in Twin Falls, is in hot water with the city again.
The night club has a permit to stay open until 3 a.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, but the city says it’s violating the permit by staying open late on Thursdays too. This comes on the heels of police asking the city in December to cut the club’s hours because police responded to so many incidents after hours.
The public is invited to provide input during a hearing on Oct. 9. Bernie’s will also plead its case during the hearing.
For the sake of having things to do late at night in Twin Falls, we hope this situation is resolved. But it’s also still a shame that Bernie’s is the only spot in town that stays open later than 1 a.m.
The downtown entertainment scene in Twin Falls is improving. Main Avenue’s reconstruction went a long way in revamping downtown’s aesthetic, and new bars, restaurants and breweries provide residents with plenty to do.
But once the clock strikes 1 a.m., the city shuts down in a hurry. And if you’re not ready to call it a night yet, it’s pretty much Bernie’s or bust.
We hope that more bars and restaurants apply for and receive permits to stay open later. But the continuous problems police and city officials are having with patrons of Bernie’s are doubtful to inspire other establishments to stay open later.
Cheer
Firefighters sprang into action Sunday night to respond a fire at Guppies Hot Rod Grille on Main Avenue. They were called to the fire at 9:54 p.m. and had the blaze contained by about 10:20 p.m., said city spokesman Joshua Palmer.
Crews remained at the scene well into the early Monday morning cleaning up and making sure the fire didn’t return.
This is a tragic situation for a staple of downtown Twin Falls, but the city’s fire chief said it could have been much worse. Fire crews did a great job of keeping the fire contained to just the one building. With so many buildings connected on Main Avenue, this could have been an absolute disaster for downtown Twin Falls.
The fire is also a reminder the city remains a tight-knit community, as Blaze Pizza is also hosting a fundraiser for Guppies next week, and a separate online fundraiser has raised several hundred dollars so far.
