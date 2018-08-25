Cheer
The College of Southern Idaho is reaching out to Hispanic people, a segment of the Magic Valley that continues to make up a bigger portion of the region-wide population but still struggles to feel involved locally.
We reported on two major efforts by the college this week. First, CSI announced that more than 600 students and 100 parents would be on campus in September for a one-day Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit. The summit, now in its 12th year, is usually held at Boise State University. This year, for the first time, two summits will be held — one in Boise and one in Twin Falls.
Later in the week, we reported that CSI will launch a general education dual credit for Latinos in Action students at Jerome and Gooding high schools, allowing students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously.
Despite recent Hispanic population growth in counties across the Magic Valley, voter turnout has remained low and several recent events highlighted that Hispanics often do not feel represented locally, whether on the City Council, the Chamber of Commerce or the state legislature.
Cities and towns operate more smoothly when everyone has a voice. We applaud CSI for attempting to connect Hispanic residents with one another and with the community at large, and we hope these efforts can start to reverse some of the alienation felt by the Hispanic community.
Jeer
Jerome County will have two new commissioners in a few months. But in the meantime, the ones they have can’t seem to get along.
Commissioner Cathy Roemer hired an attorney to send a certified letter to fellow Commissioner Roger Morley demanding that he “cease and desist” from engaging in “hostile behavior” toward her.
Roemer and Morley’s disagreements are well-known in Jerome County and across the Magic Valley, but this escalates their spat beyond just not seeing eye-to-eye on how a city should be run. Morley said he does not feel he’s been aggressive, and Roemer said she did not want to send the letter, but “felt she had no other recourse.”
Back in May, we endorsed Morley for commissioner but endorsed Roemer’s opponent, Ben Crouch. Both Morley and Roemer were defeated in landslides in the primary election, however, with John Crozier defeating Morley. And as this letter proves, the voters of Jerome County seem to know best.
These kinds of petty, public disagreements are part of what makes voters lose faith in elected officials. Is the public well-served by this? How does this help Jerome County handle growth or operate transparently with its residents?
Accusations are aplenty between Morley and Roemer, and we’re not assigning validity to either side at this point. But the Jerome County Commission is a prime example of how badly a group of elected officials can spiral into ineffectiveness when its members cannot get on the same page.
Luckily, voters hit the reset button on their county commission, and just five months remain until it becomes official.
Cheer
Nineteen out of 26 Magic Valley high school football teams showed up at the Times-News 2018 media days earlier this month. Now that football season has arrived at our doorstep, we thank and applaud the athletic directors, players and coaches who coordinated with our sports staff and showed up to be interviewed, photographed and generally prodded at by reporters and photographers on Media Day.
With so many high schools in our coverage area, it’s a tough task to meet with each coach individually for the prep football preview tab that published Aug. 19. Instead, we try to get coaches and players from Mini-Cassia at The Voice office in Burley one day, and coaches and players from the rest of the Magic Valley in Twin Falls the next day.
This year, teams showed up from as far as Carey, Hailey, Glenns Ferry, Castleford and Malta. Media Day helps our sports reporters get acclimated with the players and coaches, which enhances coverage during the season. It also provides our photographers the opportunity to snap photos of each player who attends, which ensures we have photos to match stories during the season, even when we’re unable to send a photographer to the game.
It’s a massive undertaking for sports editor Victor Flores and sports reporters Diane Philbin and Sean Whooley to set up the event, but it’s a win for everyone involved. Thank you to the players and coaches who attended, and happy football season.
