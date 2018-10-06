Cheer
If you have a big idea that needs some cash to get you started, the Chobani Foundation wants to hear about it.
The foundation announced this week it will establish a $100,000 annual fund to provide grants to foster economic opportunity and entrepreneurship.
Opportunities include a school that needs funds to train high school students with a specific skill or an organization that wants to develop a program to empower small business owners.
This continues the trend of Chobani furthering economic development in the Magic Valley and doing much more than just making yogurt here. The massive company has the funds to give back, so that’s exactly what they do again and again.
Jeer
Idaho families are not planning ahead for college expenses, according to a report released Sept. 25 by IDeal, the state’s 529 college savings program.
Nationwide, 14 percent of people surveyed said they were likely to open a 529 savings account. In Idaho, just 5 percent said they were likely to do so.
The attitude toward college is shifting, as the cost of higher education skyrockets and a college degree no longer guarantees a job in your respective field. But all forms of post-high school education cost money, whether it’s in the form of a four-year school, two-year school or technical or job training. And while a four-year school is not applicable for every high school graduate, some form of training is essential to preparing our next generation of workers.
Setting money aside is easier said than done, especially as a generation of college graduates enter adulthood saddled with massive amounts of student debt. When you’re drowning in your own debt from higher education, saving for your child’s college fund is unlikely to be a high priority.
But if Idahoans are to combat the state’s present labor shortage and keep that issue at bay in the decades to come, we have to get our next generation trained to enter the workforce. Saving for college will go a long way in ending the suffocating cycle of student debt.
Cheer
A deputy and a passer-by played the role of heroes this past Friday.
A man traveling in a pick-up truck went off the road on U.S. 30 south of Hagerman and his truck went over a 10-foot embankment. Gooding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelby Cornett and a passer-by sprang into action, pulling him out of his burning vehicle and through a window to safety.
Despite how divided we might seem sometimes, this story is a good reminder that there are few things more powerful than people helping people. Kudos to Sgt. Cornett and the Good Samaritan who quite possibly saved the man’s life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.