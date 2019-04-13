Editor’s note: Our community was full of good news this week. So today, we have three cheers.
Cheer
Cheers to Robert Stuart Middle School teacher Katie Kauffman. Kauffman, a P.E. teacher and track coach at Robert Stuart and head soccer coach at Twin Falls High School, was named the Twin Falls School District’s 2018-19 “Teacher of the Year.” Kauffman is an outstanding classroom leader and goes out of her way to get children involved at school, Robert Stuart Principal Amy McBride told us. She looks out for her coworkers, McBride said. “She’s kind of a caretaker for everyone.” If a school employee or their family members are sick, Kauffman arranges for people to bring over dinners. And if an employee is celebrating a milestone — such as earning a college degree — she organizes festivities.
Kauffman will now be Twin Falls’ representative vying for the title of Idaho’s teacher of the year. We wish her luck.
Cheer
Cheers to former Rupert resident Robert Orr, who as a teen couldn’t wait to get out of town but now is an important part of the city’s future.
Orr, 81, now lives in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, but is playing a vital role in the revitalization of the Wilson Theatre and will help create a beautiful green space near the theater during the Fremont Avenue rehab. Over the years, Orr quietly donated about $750,000 to the theater. And he plans to donate $50,000 for trees and plants that will be used near the theater to create green space on Fremont.
“The benefit of his donations over the years is almost immeasurable to the city,” Mayor Mike Brown said. “He’s such a great guy and he’s got a tremendous vision for the city. When he donates, he often asks that the money be used for specific things and it’s always for the betterment of the city.”
Cheer
As the art scene in the Magic Valley continues to grow, so too does the Art & Soul contest.
The Magic Valley Arts Council’s ninth annual Art & Soul of Magic Valley started Friday and features artists from 13 states with work in 99 businesses around the Magic Valley. Five years ago, the Art & Soul of Magic Valley had 147 artists. Now it has 202 artists in the main contest and 121 in the student contest.
“Historically we would have a peak year and the following year is a dip,” said Melissa Crane, marketing and sales director for the Magic Valley Arts Council. “Last year we had the highest amount of participants. This year we didn’t get that dip. I think part of the rise is that word is getting out.”
We’re glad to see this annual art contest stay strong year after year. From downtown, to businesses on the canyon rim, art is spread throughout town. The event runs through April 27 and asks the public to determine the winners by voting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.