Our View: Cheers and Cheers to traditions that don't change, helpers and a Buhl winery

“I will use them in my office. When patients come in they will be given one,” Wells said. After the masks are used the patient will place them in a receptacle and then the masks will be laundered and sterilized.

“I think this is a wonderful thing for them to do.”

Cheer

Cheers to Holesinsky Winery in Buhl, which won two double golds at this year’s SavorNW awards, the biggest competition for Oregon, Washington and Idaho wineries. Double gold is the highest honor a wine can receive at the competition, short of receiving both double gold and best in class.

“It’s a big deal,” said Eric Smallwood, the winery’s former general manager. “It’s the top of the top. … It’s really cool for the Magic Valley to have an award-winning winery like that in the backyard.”

Smallwood said the two wines are impressive for a few different reasons. For one, they were made with some of the most inland-grown grapes in the country — most of America’s top wineries are coastal. In addition to being inland, the Magic Valley’s high elevation can also be a disadvantage. Plus, south-central Idaho’s growing season is relatively short.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0