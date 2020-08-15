Our View: Cheers and Cheers to those who masked up, businesses helping out and firefighters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheer

Cheers to people who consistently wear face masks when going out in public. You’re making a small personal sacrifice to keep all of us safe and helping us reduce the spread of COVID-19. It’s people who wear face coverings even in places where they’re not required who help normalize the practice and make others who might be hesitant to wear them feel more comfortable.

Cheer

Cheers to businesses helping out the community. This week, DuPont donated 160 gallons of hand sanitizer to organizations in Mini-Cassia. Cooper Norman donated 400 bottles of hand sanitizer to Twin Falls schools. We know there are many more companies and individuals out there doing good in a time of great need.

Cheer

Cheers to firefighters who are working night and day around Idaho and the West to keep wildfires under control. From the city of Shoshone to Shoshone Falls Grade to Soldier Mountain, firefighters are battling the flames on the ground and in the air. We wish everyone affected by the fires well as they repair and rebuild.

