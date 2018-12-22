Cheer
Cheers to Chris Nevarez, Earl Anderson, Daniel Tellez and Nick Mulberry. These four men were recognized as heroes for rescuing Javier Vargas from a house fire near Dry Creek Dairy. The men showed incredible bravery, punching out windows and keeping calm during a terrifying ordeal. “We go out there and we live in a world where we think it’s just bad, bad, bad,” said Mark England, general manager of Dry Creek Dairy. “But it’s days like today you see good. And the good is stronger than the bad.”
Cheers to the prosecutors, police, judges, victim advocates and everyone else who helped in the case against The Rev. W. Thomas Faucher, a longtime priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise. Faucher, 74, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for five crimes related to child pornography and drugs. The people in these positions have had to bear witness to some of the worst things people are capable of. In doing so, they helped convict a powerful and trusted man who preyed on helpless children by downloading and sharing violent child pornography.
Cheers to the Cassia County School Board for choosing to let voters decide whether they’ll pass a $56.7 million bond. If approved by voters, bond money would be used for major projects in all of the massive district’s schools. John Evans, chairman of a citizens committee that came up with a recommendation for the bond, told the school board he recommends pursuing a bond in the spring “or as early as we can.” Cassia County is growing and its schools are badly in need of updates and improvements. It remains to be seen if voters will approve such a large bond, but this is the first step.
Editor’s note: In light of the holiday season, there will be no jeers this week. Merry Christmas!
