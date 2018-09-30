Idaho’s 100 deadliest days may have ended at the beginning of this month, but the Magic Valley saw a flurry of crashes this week that were either fatal or caused injuries.
A child died after a crash near Burley last Saturday. An 18-year-old died Thursday after a single-car crash near Murtaugh Lake. And a 30-year-old driver was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello after her car was hit by a school bus Monday north of Rupert.
What did all of these wrecks have in common? They weren’t wearing seat belts — or, in the Burley crash, the child was not properly restrained in a car seat. Despite indisputable data about the effectiveness of seat belts, preventable deaths like these just will not go away.
Seat belts are old news. Idaho passed its first seat belt law way back in 1986, and everyone agrees that wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to ensure that a crash does not turn fatal. Yet drivers in Idaho still strap in at a lower rate than almost any other state in the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2012 data — the latest available data — 86 percent of drivers nationwide wear seat belts. In Idaho, just 79 percent wear seat belts, one of the lowest rates in the country. That number ticked up only 1 percentage point by 2014, according to Idaho Transportation Department data.
Idaho is also one of just seven states where seat belt use is a secondary enforcement, meaning that a ticket can be issued for not wearing a seat belt only if the driver is already pulled over for something else.
The low rate of seat belt usage — and the effectiveness of seat belts — is shown in the Gem State’s death rate in car crashes. The rate of death by car crashes per 100,000 residents in Idaho is higher than the national rate for every age group, despite the state’s sparse traffic and vast swaths of flat farmland. This indicates that inattentiveness causes plenty of crashes in Idaho and a low rate of seat belt uses causes plenty of deaths. Both of those things are wholly preventable.
When seat belt laws were first introduced, some drivers in states that traditionally place individual freedom at the very top of their priorities, like Idaho and much of the Mountain West, pushed back against what they saw as government overreach. That may still apply to some in Idaho, but it’s an argument that’s rarely pronounced anymore. That’s probably because, despite Idaho’s comparatively low rate of seat belt use, about 80 percent of drivers do wear seat belts. But more than 55 percent of traffic deaths statewide come from the 20 percent who don’t. Not wearing a seat belt is an indefensible decision.
Still, we understand sometimes it’s just easier not to wear a seat belt. Maybe you forget, or maybe you’re driving a short distance on a road you’ve traveled thousands of times before. Maybe you don’t like feeling restrained. But parents can set examples for their kids by always strapping in and hammering home to them the importance of wearing a seat belt at all times. Even if you’re a cautious and defensive driver, the person barreling down a road in your direction might not be. It takes only one person to alter or end your life.
Premature deaths are always tragic, but it’s especially perplexing when they come in the form of something as preventable as not wearing a seat belt. Those deadly crashes this week in the Magic Valley may have turned out differently if seat belts had been worn. No matter the reason Idahoans spurn seat belts at a higher rate than almost any other state, it’s a cause of death that can be fixed in less than two seconds per trip. Just buckle up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.