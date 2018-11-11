The dust has officially settled from Idaho’s 2018 election. We know who our next governor is going to be, and we know who’s going to serve as lieutenant governor and the other statewide offices.
We know who will fill the open House seat in Twin Falls’ District 24, and we know that District 26 is now wholly blue, with Democrat Muffy Davis unseating incumbent Republican Steven Miller to represent Blaine, Camas, Lincoln and Gooding counties.
Gone, for at least a little while, are attack advertisements, campaign mailers and thinly-veiled partisan spin. Which, at least for us, is a welcome change. Now comes the fun part: Actual legislating.
Partisan lines shouldn’t matter once our representatives head to the statehouse early next year to represent the Magic Valley’s interests. Muffy Davis represents Republicans in her district, and newcomer Linda Wright Hartgen represents the 41.5 percent of Twin Falls voters who voted for Democrat Deborah Silver or Constitution Party candidate Anthony Tomkins instead of Wright Hartgen for her seat.
Campaigns often devolve into ugly and unproductive affairs. We didn’t see much of that locally, at least in the general election. But once winners are declared, any of those lingering feelings must be left in the past.
Legislating and campaigning are two very different endeavors. Campaigning requires, among other things, affability and the ability to sell oneself. Legislating, on the other hand, requires relentless dedication to reading bills and keeping the best interests of your constituents in mind.
We are interested to see how our new legislators do in holding up that standard. Winning the election might be the easy part; now comes the real work.
