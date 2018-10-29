In his 20 years representing Idaho’s Second District in Congress, Rep. Mike Simpson has seen plenty.
After 14 years as a state legislator, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1998. Since then, he’s seen the White House and Congress ping back and forth between Republican and Democratic leadership, and he’s seen politicians dig in their heels and become more firmly entrenched along party lines. Now, as Congress marches toward an impasse on several key issues, Simpson is more necessary than ever.
Simpson’s ability to work across the political aisle with Democrats is borne of necessity. As a small state, it’s no guarantee that Idaho will have an important seat at the table in Washington, D.C.
But Simpson’s position as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development ensures that Idahoans will be heard in our nation’s capital. Simpson is involved in major agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and National Park service — agencies that maintain Idaho’s public lands and provide funding to preserve a huge portion of what makes our state so great.
Simpson’s challenger, Democrat Aaron Swisher, has extensive experience in economics and finance, and his services could go a long way in sorting out the country’s financial messes. But Simpson’s experience and pragmatism have made him a vital part of Congress over the past two decades, and we think he continues to be the best candidate to represent Idaho’s Second District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.