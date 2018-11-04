“Ultimately, that trickles down to the kids, who suffer because they have a teacher who has divided attention.”
“All of the extra money I can possibly make is needed.”
“It’s definitely tiring, but it’s nice to have that extra money for my classroom.”
“You don’t want them to know how tired you really are.”
Those are just a few quotes from Magic Valley teachers in a story this week by Times-News education reporter Julie Wootton-Greener.
These are teachers who are tasked with pulling Idaho students up to the level of their peers in other states. They’re supposed to be preparing the next generation of Idahoans for higher education and finding jobs in a rapidly changing economy that’s in desperate need of workers. And instead, they’re taking second jobs to make ends meet for both their own bills and for buying classroom supplies.
Idaho is in the final year of a five-year career ladder program, which has boosted teacher pay. But it’s not happening fast enough.
New teachers today graduate with burdens of student debt that are unfathomable to generations past. Meanwhile, when adjusting for inflation, their salaries have dropped from prior generations of teachers. According to research released in August by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, a Boise-based nonprofit, Idaho teachers have seen a 6.8 percent drop in their salaries over the past two decades after adjusting for inflation. Nationwide, salaries for teachers dropped 1.8 percent over the same time frame.
Idaho is not the only state grappling with low teacher pay. But with so many nearby states willing to pay teachers more, it’s no wonder Idaho is in the midst of a dire teacher shortage.
Across the board, legislators in Idaho claim to care about education. We met with almost every candidate running for state office, and they universally agreed that we don’t pay teachers enough to be competitive with neighboring states. Too many teachers land in Idaho for a few years, then bolt at the first chance for a livable wage in states such as Washington and Oregon.
Voters and legislators alike agree we’re not paying teachers enough, especially when weighing teachers’ after-hours work and out-of-pocket expenses for classroom supplies. But until legislators open up the state’s pocketbook and really make an effort to raise wages for both new and veteran teachers, this problem is not going anywhere.
The state will struggle to attract new teachers, and they’ll lose too many of their best ones to other states. Teachers will be forced to take second jobs to supplement their measly teaching income, which keeps them from dedicating their full attention to students. And legislators will continue to pay lip service to the state’s dedication to teaching despite making only incremental changes.
When legislators reconvene in Boise at the beginning of next year and decide what’s to come next after the five-year Career Ladder is complete, they also have to decide from a philosophical perspective what they want the teaching profession to be.
Is teaching essentially a glorified gig job that comes with good benefits and retirement pay? Or is it a vital position that could make or break the state in years to come, deciding whether we embrace or flounder under the weight of being the fastest-growing state in the U.S.?
Legislators can claim they view teaching as the latter, but marginal changes indicate they think it’s the opposite. Idaho’s teachers and students deserve better, and for the sake of future generations, we hope they get what they deserve.
