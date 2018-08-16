President Trump says we are the “enemy of the people.” He says we are purveyors of fake news, and he boldly proclaims that we just make “make up stories without any backup, sources or proof.”
The “we” here is not the Times-News, specifically. Rather, it’s aimed at journalists, particularly cable news outlets like CNN and newspapers like The Washington Post and The New York Times.
But when he hurls baseless claims at “the media” — that undefinable, amorphous entity — it doesn’t just hurt CNN. The ripple effects extend to local news outlets like the Times-News, KMVT, the Idaho Statesman and the Idaho Falls Post-Register.
This is not a partisan issue. If any president, Republican, Democrat or otherwise, spewed this harmful rhetoric, we would feel compelled to take a stand. And that’s what news outlets across the country are doing today. Marjorie Pritchard, deputy editorial page editor at the Boston Globe, suggested newspapers stand together to make a statement about the importance of the free press on their Opinion pages.
But this is not about Boston, Los Angeles, New York or any other major U.S. population hub. This is about Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Buhl and Hagerman. This is about the Magic Valley.
We don’t expect readers to like every story that we publish. If they did, it would be a clear indicator that we aren’t doing our jobs very well.
But we do always try to be fair, and we certainly don’t just make up stories.
We are not immune to criticism. We make our fair share of mistakes. But in what other industry are the mistakes so front-facing? What other industry owns up to every last mistake (on page A2 in print and at the bottom of individual stories online)?
And we welcome reader feedback. If you feel that we don’t represent you, write a letter to the Editor or contact us directly. Our contact information is right there in the newspaper and on Magicvalley.com. If you disagree with something on the Opinion page, write a rebuttal. We will almost always publish it. And if we’ve made a factual mistake, please let us know. First and foremost, we want to get it right.
America is much too strong to let any kind of leader talk people out of believing journalism matters. We truly believe most people know an unflattering story is not the same as a fake story.
No matter what happens in national news, we’ll be at city council meetings, school board meetings and planning and zoning meetings. Our photographers will be at fast-moving fires and downtown parades. Our sports staff will be at Friday night football games and college signings.
We’re not going anywhere. We will never stop our pursuit of true stories that inform readers, and we will never stop holding public officials accountable. Our country’s Founding Fathers foresaw the importance of a reliable and accountable press, and they also foresaw the possibility of someone coming along to denounce journalism as a profession.
For the sake of you, the people, we will continue to do our jobs. We will continue to report the (real) news.
