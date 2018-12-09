South Central Idahoans are caring people. We care about our communities. We give to those in need. We look for problems that need to be fixed. Then we work to fix them.
At auction after holiday auction, people raise their paddles for a good cause.
Last weekend, Voices Against Violence raised thousands of dollars at its first-ever Dancing with the Twin Falls Stars.
Thousands of people have come out to celebrate the season at Christmas parties and parades across the region.
And tonight, we’ll watch as one of our own is celebrated on a national level. Luke Mickelson, the 41-year-old founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been named one of the 2018 Top 10 CNN Heroes. Being in the top 10 gets him $10,000. And he’ll appear at 6 p.m. tonight on “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.” If he wins Hero of the Year, he’ll win $100,000 more.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace began in 2012 in Mickelson’s basement.
The Kimberly resident did a youth group project making beds for children who didn’t have them. From there, his cause was born.
“When you realize that there’s kids sleeping on the floor, it does something to you,” he said.
Each Christmas since then, the Times-News has run stories about Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Hundreds of volunteers have helped build beds for children in our communities.
As the charity’s motto goes: No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.
From there, chapters started popping up around the country. Last year, Sleep in Heavenly Peace was featured on Mike Rowe’s online show, and a few weeks ago he was on NBC Nightly News.
They’ve received thousands of requests for chapters from all over the world. And it all started here in the Magic Valley.
People like Mickelson are all over our towns. This holiday season, take a moment to think how you, too, can give back.
Whether you give time, money or gifts, and whether what you give is small or big, the impact is sure to make waves.
