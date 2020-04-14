Other View: Sanders out of contention but not out of picture

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With Wednesday’s announcement that Sen. Bernie Sanders is suspending his presidential campaign, the last obstacle has been removed between former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic nomination. But the challenges Biden faces remain formidable, in large part because Sanders signaled his intention to keep fighting for delegates and bend the Democratic platform to his will. If the goal is to defeat President Donald Trump, Sanders and his supporters must restructure their priorities for the good of the party.

Sanders’ speech Wednesday was eloquent and forceful, highlighting most of the issues, programs and ideas that won him widespread popularity. Of particular note was his campaign to raise the minimum wage to $15 across the country and to promote single-payer health insurance. Without question, the constant drumbeat by Sanders has awakened Americans to the nation’s gross economic disparities and lack of attention to basic needs. The coronavirus health care crisis has only served to sharpen the focus on issues Sanders has long campaigned on.