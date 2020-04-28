Other View: Liberation, Defiance and Revolution! What Kind of President Talks Like This?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No American president since the Civil War, if even then, has ever encouraged mass insurrection and called upon citizens to “liberate” their states from elected governors. President Donald Trump has spent recent days doing exactly that, along with promoting a book whose title screams “Revolution,” while a prominent ally is urging conservative students toward rebellion.

The message here seems to stray about as far away as a president can get from unity in a time of crisis. Rather, Trump seems intent on stirring things up and fomenting instability, with particular emphasis on Democrat-held swing states like Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

Rarely does Trump indicate that he actually thinks through the consequences of his tweets and extemporaneous comments. But people are acting on his words, and therein lies the danger. Considering that Monday was the 25th anniversary of Timothy McVeigh’s anti-government terrorist attack on an Oklahoma City federal building, and that a radical segment of Trump’s base today consists of “militia” gun fanatics who practice weekend war maneuvers, the implications are too serious for Trump to continue playing rhetorical games on social media.

Even governors from Trump’s Republican Party, such as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Ohio’s Mike DeWine, are publicly criticizing his language.