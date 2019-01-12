Cheers
Cheers to all the groups who received grants at the First Federal Foundation lunch on Thursday. And cheers also to the foundation for holding the twice-yearly event. From the Walker Center treating adolescents addicted to opioids to the Gooding volunteer group creating innovative parks for local children, food banks that feed our neighbors and Orton Botanical Garden teaching us how to use less water, each group serves a specific purpose and First Federal Foundation helped them solve a specific problem.
Jeers
Jeers to gossip and spreading rumors. The Kelsey Berreth case is big news in town as local police agencies announced they were assisting in the case and reports surfaced that the investigation includes a local woman. Police arrested Berreth’s fiance, Patrick Frazee, on Dec. 21 at his home in Florissant, Colo. He was charged with first-degree murder and and three counts of solicitation to commit murder. A property in Twin Falls County has been searched, but police have not confirmed much more. That hasn’t stopped rumors from running rampant, especially on social media. We’re all curious, but you don’t know what you don’t know, and sometimes the best thing is to wait and see rather than to add to the confusion.
Cheers
Cheers to Terry Kramer for gracefully stepping away from the Twin Falls County Commission. The farmer from Castleford has been on the commission for 12 years. He lost the primary in May and since then has been an example of how to transition out of public service. “Whenever the public says it’s time for you to retire, we need to do that with honor and dignity,” Kramer said this week, “and we need to transfer that enthusiasm to the other person.” Well done.
