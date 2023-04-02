The dust is beginning to settle from the 67th legislative session. The last three months have been a flurry of policy measures and bills — now it is time for reflection.

Throughout the session, I have carefully listened and gained a better understanding of the process to create good policy for Idaho. With so many different approaches and competing interests, I have asked myself: “What is good policy or good governance?”

One of my constituent mandates was to raise decorum and civility. These attributes are the backbone of spirited debates yielding good governance. In recent years, the House floor has been witness to bizarre shows of verbal abuse and grade-school name-calling. With the largest freshman class in Idaho history this year, new faces have successfully raised the level of civility. I have been honored to work with many thoughtful, kind, and passionate individuals as we sort through issues.

While I may not be able to tell you every example of good governance, I do know that if we ask the tough questions, lead with integrity and humility, and remember our purpose, we will have good results. We must beware of simple solutions to complex problems. Although we should continually discuss what makes for good policy, it is helpful to talk about what it is not.

Creating good policy is not strictly adhering to special interest groups. These organizations can offer valuable feedback on critical issues, but should they be the only voice in passing legislation? What about the opposite: Should businesses and interest groups not have a seat at the table alongside our community members?

Let's consider policy scorecards. There are many groups scoring legislative action to influence the policy-making process. In most cases, where multiple organizations score legislation, we’ll receive varying scores according to each group’s preferences. Should policy scorecards dictate good policy? I don’t believe so.

When it comes to developing good policy, we must ask questions and seek to better understand the issue. Many issues are complex and have unintended consequences. As we sort through the myriad of debates, we must prepare diligently, listen well, and think critically.

Please allow me to share some of our 2023 good governance opportunities and reflect on this legislative session.

We are constitutionally obligated to adjourn each session with a balanced budget. In this process, the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) has diligently prepared budgets for all state activities with input from the Executive Branch. I have followed the budget process and thoughtfully voted on each dollar presented to the body. We approved an updated Medicaid budget and passed a huge property tax bill to finally offer relief to struggling homeowners across the state.

Historic protections for the unborn have been realized in Idaho over the last year. While most Idahoans are grateful that elective abortions have been outlawed, we still have work to do in providing a safe pathway for life-saving medical care that is necessary for Idaho women. Unfortunately, the gulf between appropriate medical care and criminal abortion has not been bridged. Nothing in our political dialogue is more complex than abortion, and I will always advocate for measures that protect both the unborn and their mothers.

Let’s turn to education where some are facing difficult uncertainties. North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene faces a very real possibility of losing accreditation. The reasons for this crisis are reserved for future editorials but are critical to explore. We in southern Idaho need to pay close attention and exert every effort to keep our valuable institutions open and part of Idahoans’ higher education options. If there is any reason to call a special session of the Legislature after sine die, it will be to preserve this institution.

These are just a few of the big-picture issues in our state government. During the session, we hear issues from across the state, and I appreciate the many emails from friends and neighbors in our district. I especially appreciate emails that articulate a concern or opinion without stooping to personal attacks.

I am grateful to so many people who continue to offer thoughtful and instructive ideas, and I look forward to continuing to work with you and practicing good governance for all Idahoans.