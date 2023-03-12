How do we best protect and prepare the next generation of Idahoans?

In my role as a state representative, I am keenly aware that families are the foundation of our society. It is within families that children should learn the morals and virtues necessary to navigate in life. We all hope for and encourage positive influences from friends and peers. Almost universally, parents work and pray for a fulfilling education that enlightens and inspires a child’s creativity and critical thinking.

Ensuring a bright future for our children and grandchildren requires ongoing discussions of learning and education in our state. Strong schools are required for strong communities. Teachers are some of the most valuable and critical professionals in our society.

Idaho ranks third in the country for school choice — a very impressive and important measure to me as a mother and grandmother. I am grateful to live in a state that values parents’ autonomy in guiding their children’s education.

Whether parents choose public schools, private schools, parochial schools, charter schools or homeschooling, Idaho encourages and supports choice in how our children are educated and the experience best-suited for them and the family. This is the beauty of education choice because it allows individual families to choose.

In the education discussion, student attendance at public schools outnumbers all other methods. For most families in Idaho, public schools are an excellent default choice. Public school districts are organized with local control. The district school boards are elected locally. School administrators — principals and superintendents — are hired by school boards. Teachers and staff are employed by local school districts under the direction of school administrators.

Discussions in recent years have focused on improving educational choices for parents and families. In my lifetime experience as a homeschool mother and an active supporter of public schools, I strongly believe excellent well-funded public schools and broad educational choices for parents and families are essential for one another, mutually beneficial and symbiotic.

What does a strong public school look like? Teachers and staff feel supported and appreciated by parents in the community. Administrators and teachers are active members of the community, and students are celebrated for their efforts and accomplishments.

With a backbone of a strong public school, all the other educational options can thrive:

A parochial school can be extremely successful, meeting the needs of those who want to include religious studies in their formal education.

Charter schools can innovate and explore new ideas in a more flexible, adaptable organization.

Private schools can rally a community within the whole to serve a particular need or vision.

Families can study independently in a home school model, with ultimate flexibility for curriculum, schedule, and experience.

Considering all of the options available to families, our Legislature continues to review ways to enhance our school choice options while strengthening public schools. Families deserve options, and these options should never take away from public education as the predominant choice for families in our state.

This session, we’ve seen legislation introduced that clarifies homeschooling education definitions in law (HB225). Another bill offers community colleges additional baccalaureate degree options to students (HB217).

With HB217 becoming law, the College of Southern Idaho, right here in our community, would now have more in-demand opportunities to offer prospective students. House Bill 267 expands career technical options to middle and high school students.

There are many other pieces of legislation being considered, and I encourage you to review other critical pieces of legislation by tracking our progress at legislature.idaho.gov.

Our families, friends, faith, and communities all matter when guaranteeing a bright future for Idaho. Education is foundational in that discussion, and this session, addressing Idahoans’ top concern, we are passing meaningful legislation to strengthen education options in Idaho.