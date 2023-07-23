The table is set. It’s dinnertime, and you’re hungry.

There’s a heaping plate of food prepared for each seat, plus bowls of fresh salad with tomatoes resting on top of lettuce. A hot batch of rolls are another plate, next to slab of butter on a serving dish.

You dig in. The meal is wonderful, satisfying … until somebody mentions something to do with politics, lifestyle or the latest hot-button societal issue. Abortion. Gender. Donald Trump. Joe Biden. Cost of living. The national debt.

It, sadly, doesn’t take much to spur disagreement in our politically fractured country — even around the dinner table, once considered a place of safe refuge from the ills of the world around us.

What matters is our response.

“Our nation was founded by people who profoundly disagreed,” one man says in the video.

“So next time your uncle, your niece, or anyone else brings up that one topic that just drives you nuts, take a deep breath,” the second man says.

“Be curious. Ask questions. If you still disagree, that’s OK, but you might find that you aren’t as far apart as you think,” the first man adds.

Quote It, sadly, doesn’t take much to spur disagreement in our politically fractured country — even around the dinner table, once considered a place of safe refuge from the ills of the world around us.

The first man is Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat. The second man is Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican. And the video is part a new initiative called “Disagree Better” from the National Governors Association.

“Americans need to disagree better. And by that we don’t mean that we need to be nicer to each other, although that’s helpful. We need to learn to disagree in a way that allows us to find solutions and solve problems instead of endlessly bickering,” Cox wrote on the initiative’s website at www.nga.org/disagree-better. “The ‘exhausted majority’ of Americans want this, and the science is clear about interventions that reduce polarization. As doers and builders, Governors are in a unique position to model what healthy conflict looks like.”

This isn’t the first time Cox has worked to encourage civility, respect and cooperation over partisan ugliness — and such leadership is sorely needed at this time in our country’s politics. You might remember in 2020 that he joined with his Democratic challenger for Utah’s governorship, Chris Peterson, in a one-minute public service announcement that called for civility and decency during the election season.

That video, rightfully, gained national attention.

Cox had nothing to lose, you might say. He was the Republican candidate in an especially conservative state and sure to beat Peterson. That is true, and only makes what he did more commendable. He could have simply sat back and waited to win; he instead sought an opportunity to build positivity.

There are signs that it worked, too.

In 2022, the Deseret News in Salt Lake City reported:

The ad was later tested by Stanford University’s Strengthening Democracy Challenge. Researchers sorted through 252 interventions, contributed by social scientists, activists and others, that could potentially depolarize people and reduce anti-democratic beliefs. They selected 25 interventions to show 31,000 U.S. partisans and found 23 of them reduced partisan animosity “significantly.”

The Utah ad, submitted by University of Utah assistant professor Ben Lyons, was one of the most effective, coming in at No. 2 for reducing support for partisan violence and No. 4 for reducing support for undemocratic practices, including overthrowing an election, gerrymandering and trying to withhold votes from people.

“I think what happens is when everyday Americans see their leaders committing to basically accepting the results of an election, committing to civility, it helps everyday Americans to recalibrate their perceptions about American politics, and that seemed to have a very important effect on reducing their support for these practices,” James Chu, an assistant professor of sociology at Columbia University, was quoted in the Deseret News.

It is our sincere hope the “Disagree Better” initiative yields even greater results. In addition to the videos used to launch the campaign this month, the NGA plans a series of public-facing efforts including service projects, op-ed submissions with a member of “the other party on a topic of common ground,” and civic education ads and debates on college and university campuses to model healthy conflict, according to its website.

We also hope to see Idaho Gov. Brad Little take an active role in the campaign.

We’re not always going to agree, and that’s OK. Even this board doesn’t always see eye-to-eye, but what we often enjoy most about our weekly meetings is the opportunity to explore our disagreements with curiosity and respect. We also don’t agree with every editorial cartoon or column published by the Times-News — but we’d rather seek to understand those contrary voices than not hear them at all.

Cox and Polis conclude their video message this way:

“Conflict isn’t bad; it’s the way we disagree that matters. Please join us in showing America the right kind of conflict.”

“Together …”

“We can disagree better.”

(Editor’s note: Brian Johns of the Times-News Editorial Board is the brother-in-law of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.)