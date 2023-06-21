Quote Are you aware that there is actually a proposal to eliminate your ability to cast a vote for legislators, even for U.S. President, and give it to a handful of Republican leaders?

This week is the annual IDGOP State Central Committee summer meeting, where the direction of the party and rule changes are voted upon. There are some consequential rule changes being proposed that will impact every Idahoan.

To prepare, I have spent time reflecting on the past year and engaging with voters to hear how they feel.

We have 11 months left in our term as leaders of this party. We have a presidential election, an opportunity to take back Congress, and legislative races across the state. There is a lot on the line.

First, it has been an honor to serve Idaho Republicans. I care deeply for each of you and have seen amazing accomplishments. We had great results in swing counties like Ada and Latah, winning practically every county race for Republicans. I have seen volunteers spending countless hours knocking on doors. We have more young Idahoans voting conservative than ever before. So many things we can be proud of.

But I care too deeply about this party to not share the other side I have witnessed. Things we should not be proud of. Tactics that do not represent the character of Lincoln, Reagan, and other great Republicans of history.

I recently saw a post by someone on our committee saying, “good people will have to do bad things to stop bad people from winning.” Let me be clear, doing bad to others never results in good. Darkness does not drive out darkness. If anything, we end up gaining the world but losing our soul.

Terrible tactics have been occurring far too often. From accusations and fights almost occurring at county central committee meetings. To a county chairman inexcusably posting that legislators should have a millstone hung around their neck (a biblical reference to drowning someone) for not voting the way he wanted. To nationwide negative media attention brought toward Idaho when a youth committeeman was recorded attempting to convince Republicans to lie about their party affiliation and steal democratic precinct races.

I have seen senior leaders breaking party rules and harassing other members to resign. Witnessed the public shaming of elected officials and attempts to remove delegate votes if counties don’t pay dues. To outrageously being told by someone that they could guarantee Idaho Young Republicans and Idaho Federation of Republican Women organizations would remain on the IDGOP Executive Team if their convention results went a certain way.

Actions like these tell me it’s not about what is best for our party. It is about trying to secure individual power at the expense of others.

If we had a product at the state level that truly helped counties and candidates, they would be glad to invest through paying dues and making contributions. If our tactics and messages were broadly resonating with Idahoans, we would be gaining members so quickly that Democrats would not be as competitive as they are in some races. Today, we are seeing more people unaffiliate faster than any time in the last decade.

We don’t need to focus on blame. Now is the time to unite and lock arms together. We shouldn’t even consider alienating groups like Young Republicans and Republican Women. Going into an election year, not only do they make up our largest volunteer base, but they have direct influence with the groups that Republicans have the lowest success with. I know because I was the chairman of IYR before being elected to this role.

Most Idahoans don’t realize the gravity of several proposed rules being voted on this weekend. They risk further fracturing our party. They will take power away from Idahoans and give it to a select few. Are you aware that there is actually a proposal to eliminate your ability to cast a vote for legislators, even for U.S. President, and give it to a handful of Republican leaders?

This is not a Republican value. Nothing we do should ever erase the voice of the voter. We need to inspire voters, and not purge them when we disagree. Doing so turns our state Democrat. Just ask Colorado.

I’d encourage everyone to research the rules being voted upon this weekend. Let your IDGOP state and county leaders know how you feel. Regardless of your perspective, you need to be aware, and your voice should be heard.

More importantly, we need to return to true Idaho values of listening, being respectful, and working together for the betterment of our state. We have the talent and passion to create a legacy that will last for a generation, but no one can do it alone. We must do it together. Not through authoritarian tactics, bullying, and intimidation, but through good policy, building relationships, and bringing Idahoans together.