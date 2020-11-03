Writers on the Range: Wyoming needs to bite the bullet

Faced with COVID-19 and the collapse of Wyoming’s coal industry, Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said recently that the state might have to start abandoning small towns because there’s not enough money to maintain their sewers and streets.

Sundance, Wyoming, is considering axing its entire police force because they can’t pay for it. I have a nearby neighbor who’s a die-hard, Trump-loving veteran, and we’ve been going back and forth about the mess Wyoming faces as extractive industries dry up. But then he made a surprising statement: “It’s stupid that we don’t pay state income tax here.”

The Wyoming Legislature passed its first severance tax on mining in 1974, and ever since, our tax system has leaned more and more heavily on coal, oil and gas companies. As a result, generations have come of age in Wyoming with no experience paying state taxes like most of our fellow Americans.

Wyoming is one of nine states without an income tax. Places like Texas and Florida that lack income tax tend to have ultra-high property and sales tax rates instead. Alaska does not, only because it’s likewise dependent on mineral taxes.