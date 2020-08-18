Writers on the Range: Wolves and lots of people don’t mix

Adding wolves to this crowded landscape could harm elk and deer populations. Mule deer have been declining since the 1970’s. There have been serious declines in the elk cow/calf ratio in Southwestern Colorado, concerning Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Wolves prey on elk. As such, wolf reintroduction should not take place until studies, specific to western Colorado, can assess if deer and elk can survive the combined threats of wolves and humans, prior to a vote on reintroduction.

We have learned to coexist with bears, mountain lions, and coyotes, but even with coexistence strategies, wolves will be more challenging. Over time, wolves may colonize the entire state affecting many ranchers. Wolves could push us to the breaking point. As ranchers sell out, songbirds, raptors, and small mammals lose their homes. There is less local agriculture and important wildlife corridors are lost, further stressing elk and deer.

Fortunately, our local community has supported the conservation of ranch lands because people see that these lands provide local food, food security, and wildlife habitat. Increasing development pressure in our valley led us to place a conservation easement on our ranch to ensure it remains undeveloped forever.