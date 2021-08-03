Writers on the Range: Willing workers are right at the border

Part of that transition — in Durango and elsewhere in the country — involves our nation’s shifting demographics.

The United States is aging. At the beginning of the 20th century, the nation’s typical resident was 23. The average citizen today is 38. And for white Americans, who make up 86% of Durango’s population, the median age is now 58

In addition, fertility rates are in free fall. At 1.6 children per woman, birthrates are now at their lowest levels since 1979. Thanks to the pandemic, birthrates have dropped even further.

It wasn’t until after World War II that government-sponsored initiatives like the Bracero program started a new wave of immigration. By 2010, immigrants once again made up just over 14% of the country’s population.

However, today, instead of putting migrants to work, the U.S. government works to keep them out. We’ve stepped up enforcement at the border and under the last administration, launched deportation campaigns against undocumented immigrants.

Moreover, in 2020, the number of immigrant and non-immigrant visas issued was down 54% from the previous year. In turn, temporary and permanent worker visas fell by 44%. And as surprising as it might sound, more Mexicans are going home today than are coming to the United States.