Writers on the Range: When Immortals Die

Unfortunately, the situation in the Sierra National Forest is not unusual. California — and the West — is burning everywhere. Seventeen of the 20 largest wildfires ever recorded in California have occurred since 2003, and five of the six very largest all happened last year.

Repeated intense wildfires destroy the seedbank of trees, leaving behind a scabland of weeds and invasive grasses.

I know many federal and private land managers. They do their best to reduce fuel loads and help communities of plants adapt to the new conditions. Managers of the Sierra National Forest also tried, but In the face of relentless warming and drought, it made little difference.

I fear that by unleashing incredibly rapid climate change, humanity has hit a hard reboot for the biosphere. The planet is resilient, and life will eventually stabilize, but it may take centuries.

In the meantime, is there anything can we do?

First, of course, we must drastically cut CO² and methane emissions. Next, we need to preserve habitat linkages, to give plants and animals “escape routes” as they seek the conditions they need to survive.