Writers on the Range: The bomb and me, 75 years later

More radiation wafted my way throughout my early life in Rock Springs, from the more than 100 above-ground tests in Nevada. Along with another 900 underground tests, the site earned the nickname, “the most bombed place on earth.”

Then, in 1999, my family moved from Casper, Wyoming, to Socorro, in New Mexico, only 45 miles from Trinity’s ground-zero. Over the next 15 years, we learned much from locals about the test, vividly recalled by many as “the day of the double sunrise.”

A few years later, a piece of “Jumbo” bomb casing from the Trinity site was installed at the city plaza, a few blocks from our new home.

Six years ago, we moved to Albuquerque, not far from Los Alamos, where the bomb was developed. To the south, stored in the Manzano Mountains, are a couple of thousand nuclear warheads, part of this country’s 6,000-plus nukes. The rest can be launched in minutes from missile silos in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota, as well as from submarines and bombers.