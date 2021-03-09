Writers on the Range: Pumping iron became my armor

The San Diego Chargers’ training camp was just up the street and the players came in every afternoon. They were kind, fun and always respectful.

But at night, some other customers were not. As I took their order, some men tried to put their hands up my skirt. I’d immediately step back, but sometimes when I turned around to get their drinks, they’d slap me on the butt.

When I returned with their orders, I’d stand across the table so they couldn’t reach me. Sometimes they’d “accidentally” drop my tip on the floor, so I’d have to bend over and pick it up, and they’d laugh. Who was I supposed to tell — my boss? This is how things were four decades ago.

A creepy older guy always hung around my station, where I picked up the drinks. He was relentless. One night he must have slipped something in my drink because I remember waking up at his place as he stood over me and said, “You weren’t that good anyway.” I was so embarrassed. I don’t remember how I got home. I left the job.

I took a job at another restaurant and soon another man was hanging around me every night. One night at 2 a.m., I caught him following me home.

I quit the next day and took a job as a veterinary surgical assistant: $3.35 an hour.