Writers on the Range: How I learned to love maggots

If you’re one of those people who composts everything you can think of because you want to build up your garden soil, you might — like me this summer — learn to love the maggots of black soldier flies. They put composting on speed dial.

When other volunteers planted or weeded at our community garden, I took on running two spinning composting bins. I filled both 50-gallon composters with kitchen scraps and woody material. But surprise, two Sundays later, black soldier flies had appeared. I’d inadvertently attracted them by leaving the bins in a state of putrescence, because while I was gone for a couple of weeks, no one tended them. They stunk up the place, but the good news was that soldier flies had detected that delicious rot and moved right in.

Peering into the bin, I saw nothing but the flies’ off-white larvae wriggling over each other. All that remained were pistachio hulls and wood chips. My first instinct was to call an exterminator, but after watching YouTube and seeing 200,000 fly larvae demolish a pizza, I realized the endless possibilities of maggots — and not just for gardeners.