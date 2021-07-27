Writers on the Range: Hands off the rocks

Hikers are flooding our public lands, so I ask the question: Why can’t people just leave the poor rocks alone?

They stack them into monoliths, paint them, write rude words on them. Who looks at a magnificent 350-million-year-old rock and thinks: “That rock needs a makeover!”

First point: graffiti is deplorable. I do not want to see your name, your significant other’s name, an ode to your deceased wife (not making this up), or drawings of male genitalia.

As for rock stacks, rock cairns were designed to guide the hiker along a sketchy trail. Unofficial cairns, or “ego stacks,” as I like to call them, are allegedly an art form. But they confuse the traveler who thinks they actually mark a trail. Instead, they are a huge flashing sign that means merely, “I was here! Regard my works with wonder!”

I kick them over wherever I find them.

They also clone. One may walk by a single stack, and find that a few days later the area is teeming with teetering piles. One of the principles of Leave No Trace is to stay on trails. Leaving the path to rearrange the rocks contributes to erosion, “user trails” and destruction of delicate plants.