Writers on the Range: Conservative Republican has a personal mission to abolish death penalty

Yet our story is not unique. We are among 173 people nationwide to be freed from death sentences because of wrongful conviction.

Although the Trump administration resumed federal executions, there has been a trend of conservative Republicans at the state level rethinking the death penalty. They do so because they believe in limited government, fiscal responsibility and the value of human life.

As Republican State Sen. Owen Hill of Denver put it, “It is against the natural order for one created in the image of God to willfully take the life of another created in the image of God.”

There are also powerful financial arguments. The death penalty costs far more money than its alternatives such as life without parole, according to numerous studies in many states over a lot of years. In fact, death penalty trials, and there are always two — one to determine guilt or innocence and one to decide a sentence — have caused some municipalities to almost go bankrupt, while others have been forced to pass tax increases.

The death penalty is just another wasteful, big government program. The 25 states that still have the death penalty — eight of them in the West — are wasting resources that could be used to make communities safer by solving cold cases or providing more tools to law enforcement.