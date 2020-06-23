Writers on the Range: Ain’t none of us can breathe

When his law suit against the police department reached the supreme court seven years later, and the court sided with the police, an astonished and furious Thurgood Marshall wrote a dissenting opinion: “Although the city instructs its officers that the chokehold does not constitute deadly force, since 1975 no less than 16 persons have died following the use of a chokehold by an LAPD officer. Twelve have been Negro males…”

And now, the coronavirus, which kills Americans who are inflicted with the dangerous pre-existing condition of being black in America in far greater numbers than it kills white people. Combine that with the murders of George and Breonna and Amaud and the covers of the “everywhereness” of American Racism have been yanked back. Racism is exposed yet again and white Americans are finally mad as hell.

I sense that they are angry not only because of the injustices they see on video, but also because they sense that the customs and institutions and traditions that maintain the hurt of racism, hurts them as well.

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness… where all men and woman are created equal… give me your tired, your poor, yearning to breathe free…with liberty and justice for all. I think white Americans are figuring out that that’s the country they want to live in. Not this one. They’ve been gamed, and they’ve joined Black Americans in their anger. Racism is suffocating, and finally, ain’t none of us can breathe.

Wayne Hare is a contributor to Writers on the Range (writersontherange.org), a nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. He lives in Grand Junction, Colorado, and often fights wildfires for the federal government.

