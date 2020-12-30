Williams: Support democracy by giving Joe Biden a chance

The election is over, the votes have been tallied, and, like it or not, the Electoral College has certified Joe Biden as our new president-elect. Whether or not he was the candidate you supported, it is time to move forward with the business of democracy and accept the final results of the Electoral College.

Come Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as our newly elected leaders, and they deserve a chance.

In every election, we want our preferred candidate to win. But whether they win or lose, our great country moves forward with a peaceful transition of power. That is how America conducts itself and democracy works. In the wake of a hard-fought election season, we must not lose sight of the fact that, despite our differences, there is so much more that unites us than divides us.

Venomous partisanship has been the order of the day for far too long, and we have a responsibility to bring the temperature down and pursue civility and mutual respect for all.

Some may find my position shocking, but it shouldn’t be; after all, we should want our president to succeed, whether we voted for him or not. A successful presidency is good for the country, good for democracy and good for us as Americans.