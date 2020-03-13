Williams: Biden's Super Tuesday Surprise Was No Groundswell: It Was a Corporate Merger

Let’s not kid ourselves about the meaning of Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday surprises. It was not the sudden imprimatur of a man buoyed by a groundswell of support. Biden is no runaway viral sensation. Rather, his win is the result of establishment Democrats’ cynical attempt to funnel voters into a center-left box, quarantining the establishment against the left-wing insurgence of Bernie Sanders.

While the average Joe might not be fooled by the Democrats’ shenanigans, it’s less obvious that the establishment has not managed to fool itself. After all, the quest for growth by any means necessary has become a hallmark of large, self-serving organizations. Just ask corporate America. Growth by addition — otherwise known as merger-mania — has come back in vogue, with financial giants like JP Morgan, Blackrock and Morgan Stanley, awash in cheap government cash, gobbling up smaller companies to bolster their flagging balance sheets. The financial service industry has been flattened by technological innovations that enable individual investors to cheaply mimic the performance of a broad sector of publicly traded companies without the guidance (and fee-burden) of advisers and mutual fund managers. This has, in turn, put pressure on the largest banks to reduce their fees. Industry growth has been largely driven by big firms’ attempts to stave off the inevitable — the death of banks in an overbanked economy.