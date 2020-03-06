Williams: Anti-Fragile Trump Sees Coronavirus as a Catalyst, Not a Threat

True to form, President Donald Trump signaled confidence in his remarks addressing the threat of the coronavirus. He was correct when he mentioned that the average American is not at risk of imminent harm from the virus. And he correctly pointed out that far more people die annually from the common flu than have been killed thus far by the coronavirus. In urging calm, Trump also signaled that he views the virus as a potential catalyst for a strategic restructuring of America’s trade relationship with China, and returning manufacturing jobs to the U.S.

It has been a foregone conclusion among many economic thinkers that the cheaper manufacturing alternatives offered by China and other low-wage foreign countries made the prospects of returning manufacturing to U.S. soil all but impossible. On the basis of these assumptions, a burgeoning international trade and global supply chain system has evolved such that even goods and services that are nominally produced in America contain components that are sourced from far-off locales where the labor is cheap and environmental controls — including sewage, waste management infrastructure and basic sanitation — are severely lacking. These third-world environments, including much of China, are petri dishes for viruses that could become globally destabilizing public health threats.