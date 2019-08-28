Last week, the Idaho Freedom Foundation publicized a meeting at CSI’s Hepworth Building as “Repeal Common Core.” The room was full, but few actually spoke against the Common Core standards. It was apparent from the beginning that the publicity had misstated the intent of the meeting. The meeting was actually intended to take public comment on Chapter 8 of Idaho’s administrative rules. The concern was about the section entitled thoroughness, often called curriculum, because Idaho had adopted a nationwide effort by the State Governors Association and the Council of State School Administrators called Common Core Standards. In fact, Idaho has adopted these standards with specific legislative input so that they are Idaho’s common curriculum standards.
Most of those who spoke in favor of the standards were educators or parents who indicated a large amount of interaction with their children’s education. There were a couple of high school students who spoke to the positive effect of building knowledge of content areas by grade level. It was stressed that the standards talked about what learning should be accomplished, not how it should be taught.
My understanding of the opposition centered on two points. The first point was that Common Core standards came from the Obama administration or even the United Nations. The speakers were concerned that the standards would impose mandatory learning which would go against community preferences. One speaker referenced HR899 which would abolish the U.S. Department of Education. The second point seemed to have more concern about an inability to innovate, teach beyond the standards, or only teach what would be on standardized tests.
Common core standards do not intend to indoctrinate. They were not proposed with a political bias or from the federal government. There were no social science standards or science standards in the original Common Core effort. Building English language arts/literacy and mathematics skills are the only two subject areas in Common Core. Science and social science standards are in the Idaho rules which were set by the legislature.
Every parent in the room who had encountered a math homework assignment they couldn’t help their child with agreed that math was a problem. The disagreement came with the fact that the problem was not about common core, but with how math is taught. At one time, the math needed to balance a checkbook, write in a ledger, or build something was considered enough for most students. However, it is not enough to do most jobs in the Army or go on past grade 12. Now the student must be prepared to do algebra and even more. That is why there is a new approach to the basics. The student is taught the many ways even simple math problems can be worked out.
Creative teaching vs. teaching to the test has two parts. When test scores are seen as the only way to evaluate a teacher’s performance, teachers and administrators worry about job security. Parents worry about whether their student’s results are a valid measurement of their abilities. Being able to enthuse a student with a love of learning by appealing to their interests, abilities and learning style is what a creative teacher does. The truth is, creative teaching involves lifelong learning about teaching methods as well as subject matter and a test only tries to measure whether learning has taken place.
This is the middle ground that can come out of any discussion of educational goals. The schools must prepare students for their life as adults, parents and citizens. Mandatory curriculum should set the bar high. Enabling creative, innovative teaching is a responsibility of citizens and school boards. Part of the job is evaluation. The maximum “you get what you inspect, not what you expect” holds true here. Parents are the first line of evaluation. They must support the education goals and the schools that are charged with meeting them.
Sadly, to some, the next step comes at a cost in time and tax money. Teachers must have continuing training. Students need more time in school to be exposed to knowledge or to get help with subjects which challenge them. Your additional tax dollars would support these additional goals.
