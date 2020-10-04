 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Times-News weekly poll results
0 comments

Times-News weekly poll results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We asked: Does the Badger Fire in the South Hills change your upcoming recreation plans?

Results from 47 responses were:

No, I’ll use the South Hills the same amount as usual—57.4%

Not sure yet, it’s too early to know—27.7%

Yes, I’ll be in the South Hills less—4.9%

No, I’ll use the South Hills the same amount as usual—0%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: How important do you think watching the presidential debates is in helping you decide who to vote for?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News